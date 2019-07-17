Commissioner Griffith Meets with Womantra

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith met with members of Womantra today. The meeting took place at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on Wednesday 17th July 2019, and included Womantra’s Directors, Stephanie Leitch, Keir Roopnarine and Élysse Marcellin, along with DCP (Ag.) Sharon Blake-Clarke and Manager of the Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWSU), Aisha Corbie.
Discussions focused on the occurrence of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Trinidad and Tobago. Commissioner Griffith assured Womantra that he is aware of the number of reported incidents involving GBV in the country.
The CoP explained that the Police Service is addressing this issue through the establishment of a Gender Based Violence Unit and to date over 60 Police Officers have received training as the TTPS seeks to improve its service to GBV victims. Commissioner Griffith explained to the group that a number of strategies are being implemented to enforce restraining orders and provide greater support and safety for victims.
Founding Director of Womantra, Ms. Leitch, explained that the NGO looks forward to collaborating with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and its various units, by providing support and holding open discussions to treat with incident of Gender Based Violence.