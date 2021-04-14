Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram has responded to last evening's TV6 report by Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh. The report stated that an elderly man contracted a blood clot, he believes originated from his first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine. Dr. Parasram was a guest on today's Morning Edition and spoke with host Fazeer Mohammed on the matter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Many civil society groups have rallied to keep this topic as a front-burner as they advocate change from our law makers. They are calling for mutual respect between the sexes, change in the criminal justice system and more resources for parents, who are unable carry out effective parental duties.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram has responded to last evening's TV6 report by Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh.
A contingent of soldiers, along with relief supplies from T&T arrived in St. Vincent, Tuesday afternoon.
The Senate debated a bill today meant to allow for the online payment of fines for road traf…
A police officer remains hospitalised, and a suspect is dead, following an alleged shootout.
Judo star Gabriella Wood is optimistic about her chances of getting to the Tokyo Olympics.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- FAMILY SAYS VACCINE CAUSED BLOOD CLOT
- CMO Responds To TV6 Story
- CRIME WRAP
- COVID CASES AT JOHN HAYES: PATIENTS WORRIED?
- PERSONAL PIPELINE FOR FORMER MINISTER?
- Morning News Brief: 14th April, 2021
- FACE MASK & TRAFFIC FINES TO BE PAID ONLINE
- 35 CONTACTS OF PM ROWLEY IN QUARANTINE
- AG SAYS CABINET WAS UP ALL NIGHT RE: SVG HELP
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 13th April 2021