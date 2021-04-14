Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram has responded to last evening's TV6 report by Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh. The report stated that an elderly man contracted a blood clot,  he believes originated from his first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine. Dr. Parasram was a guest on today's Morning Edition and spoke with host Fazeer Mohammed on the matter.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 14th April, 2021

Morning Edition: 14th April, 2021

Many civil society groups have rallied to keep this topic as a front-burner as they advocate change from our law makers. They are calling for mutual respect between the sexes, change in the criminal justice system and more resources for parents, who are unable carry out effective parental duties.

CMO Responds To TV6 Story

CMO Responds To TV6 Story

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram has responded to last evening's TV6 report by Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh.

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

A police officer remains hospitalised, and a suspect is dead, following an alleged shootout.