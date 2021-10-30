One of this year’s UWI honorary graduates is known to almost every person in the country, that is if you’ve tuned in to the various Covid-19 press briefings in the past year and a half.
Being conferred with the honorary degree from the UWI on Saturday afternoon was Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.
At the university’s graduation ceremony for the faculty of medical sciences, Dr Parasram was also the feature speaker and gave some advice he said he wish he had gotten in his early days as a physician.
He encouraged the newly graduated, future doctors, veterinarians, optometrists, pharmacists and nurses to always give their best, even when no one is looking. To be diligent, respectful and to never compromise their integrity.