A Claxton Bay man was today freed of a 2016 murder charge when his case was called before a San Fernando Magistrate.
30 year-old Calvin Dailey was released after police were unable to find the main witness in the case, which led magistrate Jo-Anne Connor to uphold a no-case submission by his attorney, Dane Halls.
Dailey was charged with the June 4, 2016, killing of Keron Brown.
Brown was among three occupants in a car along Ocean Drive, when they stopped to urinate at the side of the road.
Brown was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Dailey was subsequently arrested for the killing, and the case began last year.
State attorney Ambay Ramkhelawan had indicated there were 20 witnesses for the State, and had applied to the court to tender into evidence five statements from the main witness.
However, the magistrate was told that the main witness could not be located despite attempts by homicide detectives.
Defence attorney Halls argued that the statements of the main witness were "wholly unreliable", and to admit them into evidence would be unfair to the accused.
The magistrate upheld the defence's submission, and discharged Dailey on the basis that the State prosecution had failed to establish a 'prima facie' case.