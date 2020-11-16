Earlier, we reported on the PSA elections being postponed, following a Court ruling.
Following that ruling, this was the scene outside the PSA's headquarters in Port of Spain.
This video, posted on social media, shows things getting a bit heated, with words being exchanged between members.
It happened as what looked like a candle-light demonstration, was taking place.
Police officers responded, and quelled things.
A court ruling has postponed the PSA elections from November 23rd to December 14th.