Earlier, we reported on the PSA elections being postponed, following a Court ruling.

Following that ruling, this was the scene outside the PSA's headquarters in Port of Spain.

This video, posted on social media, shows things getting a bit heated, with words being exchanged between members.

It happened as what looked like a candle-light demonstration, was taking place.

Police officers responded, and quelled things.

A court ruling has postponed the PSA elections from November 23rd to December 14th.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is today slamming government's changes to the GATE and National Scholarship Programmes.