The civil society group - Citizens Union of Trinidad and Tobago - is thanking those who participated in distribution of food to the homeless at Riverside Plaza, Port of Spain and in San Juan, Barataria on Christmas Day.
The Citizens Union said This year marks 26 years of Christmas food drives headed by the group's leader Phillip Edward Alexander.
Mr Alexander led the PEP political party which contested the General Election on August 10th, but did not win any of the seats it contested.
The Citizens Union says 250 lunches were distributed in all with the assistance of Opposition Senator David Nakhid.