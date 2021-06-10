TV6 reporter Rynessa Cutting spoke with individuals who attempted to get vaccinated at the St. Joseph Health Centre but were turned away.
This is what they had to say about the process.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. The Minister also touched on relief grants, the energy sector and revealed supplementation of $267 million for the Ministry of Health.
We were joined by Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist and Mariano Browne Economist & Former Gov't Minister.
“The first thing I must do is apologise the ministry of health which I head, we underestimated the demand for vaccines.”
Local energy execs talk 'Energy Transition' takes the spotlight in our Inside Business segment.
A woman is chased by gunmen, and then shot and killed.
And, two brothers have been charged with robbery with violence of their uncle.
"I accept full responsibility". Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh came to his ministry's news briefing today with his arms raised in submission, after thousands of persons converged on health facilities across the country, in response to government's vaccination call, and could not all be attended to.
