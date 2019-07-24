Howard Chin Lee will now serve as Chairman for Tourism Trinidad Limited. He replaces former Miss Universe, Janelle Penny Commissiong-Chow.
The shakeup comes amid a fallout among the previous board, which saw most of the members resigning after CEO, Camille Campbell was fired.
Campbell has since begun legal action to contest what her lawyers have referred to as wrongful dismissal.
The Ministry of Tourism says Chin Lee, who once served as a Tourism Minister himself, brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and success in the public and private sectors.
He is also a past Chairman of the Tourism Industrial Development Company 1982-1995 and the National Carnival Commission 2007-2010.
He served as Minister of National Security in 2002-2003.
Read their full statement:
Cabinet has agreed to the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Tourism Trinidad Ltd. The new Board of Directors has been appointed for a period of two (2) years and will be chaired by Mr. Howard Chin Lee, a former Minister of Tourism.
The other members of the Board are:
Mrs. Natania Mack, Deputy Chairman
Mrs. Avalaughn Huggins
Mr. Terrance Bhagwatsingh
Ms. Shezrae Nesbitt
Ms. Lesley-Ann Assee
Mr. Brian Lewis
Mr. Devon Seale: and
Ms. Shivana Inalsingh
Minister of Tourism, Randall Mitchell acknowledges and thanks the outgoing Board members for their contribution and commitment to national service, and extends his best wishes to them in their future endeavours.
About Howard Chin Lee, Chairman, Tourism Trinidad Ltd.
Mr. Chin Lee brings to Tourism Trinidad Ltd. a wealth of experience, expertise, and success in the public and private sectors.
Mr. Chin Lee is a past Chairman of the Tourism Industrial Development Company 1982-1995 and the National Carnival Commission 2007-2010.
He is also a former senator, having held the portfolios of Minister of National Security (2002-2003) and Minister of Tourism (2003-2007).
In the private sector, Mr. Chin Lee is an accomplished entrepreneur with broad interests in the Media, Tourism, Entertainment, and Oil and Gas industries. He is also a past recipient of the Ernst and Young Caribbean Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2000 in recognition of his entrepreneurial excellence in the area of Tourism.
