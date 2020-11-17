Once again, the charge brought against a Venezuela woman who was arrested at Alicia's Guest House, in Cascade in April, has been dismissed.

This is the 12th person, arrested at the guest house, to have the charge against them dismissed.

The latest dismissal came today.

As, Magistrate Sarah De Silva dismissed the charge of gathering in a group exceeding five members against Yosmairy Vallenilla.

What led to today's dismissal, was similar to what led to the other dismissals, on November 2nd.

When the matter was called on Monday, police prosecutors applied to have the Director of Public Prosecutions, take over the prosecution.

Today, that application was denied.

The prosecution was then ordered to call its first witness, but the police prosecutor refused to do so, on five occasions even though there were three witnesses present.

Following this, the charge was dismissed.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boosting Agriculture In T&T

Boosting Agriculture In T&T

Host of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Youth Business Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with the Agricultural Development Bank and the Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat...

New Signage, Bus Shed For East POS

New Signage, Bus Shed For East POS

Minister Hinds was speaking at the launch of the East Port of Spain Business Improvement District Project, geared at re-branding the area in the hopes of fostering investment and new business ventures.

Chillers Coming For COVID Vaccine

Chillers Coming For COVID Vaccine

As front runners in the race toward a COVID vaccine start emerging, T&T starts its cold chain supply preparation to ensure the liquid gold is kept within the required sub-zero temperatures.