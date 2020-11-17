Once again, the charge brought against a Venezuela woman who was arrested at Alicia's Guest House, in Cascade in April, has been dismissed.
This is the 12th person, arrested at the guest house, to have the charge against them dismissed.
The latest dismissal came today.
As, Magistrate Sarah De Silva dismissed the charge of gathering in a group exceeding five members against Yosmairy Vallenilla.
What led to today's dismissal, was similar to what led to the other dismissals, on November 2nd.
When the matter was called on Monday, police prosecutors applied to have the Director of Public Prosecutions, take over the prosecution.
Today, that application was denied.
The prosecution was then ordered to call its first witness, but the police prosecutor refused to do so, on five occasions even though there were three witnesses present.
Following this, the charge was dismissed.