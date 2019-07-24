Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 15-year-old SANJAY SAMMY.
Sanjay, of Endeavour Road, Chaguanas, was last seen at his home on Tuesday 23rd July 2019. He was reported missing to the police later that same day.
Sanjay is of East Indian descent, slim built, with a light brown complexion, and low cut hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a black jersey, a pair of blue shorts and slippers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of SANJAY SAMMY is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.
NO PHOTO HAS AS YET BEEN PROVIDED TO POLICE