The Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Alvin Hilaire says the Bank is in high alert mode when it comes to the supervision of T&T's financial sector.
But what about unmonitored institutions like those running Sou Sou Schemes?
Well there may be little the CBTT can do. But if you are one of those who put your hard earned cash in these funds with hopes your investment will quadruple in days... Governor Dr. Hilaire says you need to ask yourselves these three questions.
Governor Dr. Alvin Hilaire was posed with the question at a webinar this morning on the Bank's position on the surge of Sou Sou schemes in the country.