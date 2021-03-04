Now to news of a disturbing incident, involving a young child.
And, it was caught on video.
Police are now investigating... after this video began making the rounds on social media.
The video appears to show a child lying on his stomach, on a bed.
And, a woman caring for the child, dragging the child across the bed.
The woman -- said to be a close relative of the child... is then seen forcing the boy's hands behind his back, and then trying to tie the boy's hands.
The child can be heard crying in the video.
TV6 understands the incident happened at a home in Gasparillo.
However, the date of the incident is unknown.