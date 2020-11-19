CARICOM is seeking to encourage more widespread use of Electric Vehicles throughout the region.
The Caricom Secretariat has designated November 'Energy Month' and has teamed up with the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency and the Technical Assistance Programme for Sustainable Energy in the Caribbean to host a virtual Electric Vehicle demonstration event tomorrow.
CARICOM says it wants to build awareness and address general concerns among potential Electric vehicle drivers.
So, it has invited the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association, Visham Babwah to give a demonstration on the use of EV's.