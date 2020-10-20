The Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA is seeking to reinforce COVID 19 Public Health Control measures in an effort to facilitate the reopening of the economy.
CARPHA is providing technical support and guidance to member states to assist their Covid 19 response. It has produced a document called ' The Regional Covid 19 Public Health Considerations for re-opening of Borders and resuming travel in the CARICOM Region' which includes all of the things we have been hearing on a daily and weekly basis by the Ministry of Health.
The Assistant Director of CARPHA said CARPHA, through its tourism and health programme and various sectors in various countries, has been working to have proactive health measures followed to reopen economies and borders.
Dr Indar said once that stamp is issued it would then be shown on their Caribbean Travellers Health Advisory App so that travelers who are coming to the Caribbean, once the borders are opened would have the option of knowing which facility has met Health Regulations Guidelines.
The App will be launched Globally on November 5th.