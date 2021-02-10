Vigils calling for more to be done to protect women and girls continue to pop up all over the nation. Today Uvrashi Tiwari Roopnarine and Devon Parker are at one of those vigils in Curepe as they show support for the family of Andrea Bharat
Candlelight vigil in Curepe
