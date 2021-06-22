Canada is easing some restrictions for people traveling to that country.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says, beginning July 5th, people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and traveling to Canada by air, will not be required to stay at a government-authorized hotel.
Officials say full-vaccinated travelers -- who are permitted to enter Canada, won't be subject to the federal quarantine requirement.
And, they won't have to take a COVID-19 test, on day number 8.
These apply to people who have been fully vaccinated, at least 14 days before entering Canada.
You must be able to show vaccination documentation.
The vaccines currently accepted by the government of Canada are: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.