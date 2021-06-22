Canada is easing some restrictions for people traveling to that country.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says, beginning July 5th, people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and traveling to Canada by air, will not be required to stay at a government-authorized hotel.

Officials say full-vaccinated travelers -- who are permitted to enter Canada, won't be subject to the federal quarantine requirement.

And, they won't have to take a COVID-19 test, on day number 8.

These apply to people who have been fully vaccinated, at least 14 days before entering Canada.

You must be able to show vaccination documentation.

The vaccines currently accepted by the government of Canada are: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 23rd June, 2021

Morning Edition: 23rd June, 2021

Yesterday the Senate met to discuss matters related to violent incidents against women and girls and also, the financing of the police service. Opposition Senator and Deputy Political Leader of the United National Congress, Jearlean John Joined us.

Tobago Crime Wrap

Tobago Crime Wrap

Over one hundred people were arrested in Tobago during the COVID-19 pandemic, State of Emergency and curfew for the month of June. 