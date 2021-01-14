The Office of the Prime Minister says Planning and Development Minister. Camille Robinson-Regis has had surgery and is now on extended sick leave while she recuperates.
In a brief statement issued this evening, the OPM said Minister of Planning and Development Allyson West will act from today and continuing until Minister Robinson-Regis' returns to work.
The O.P.M. also said Ms West, a Government Senator, will act in this capacity in addition to the discharge of her normal duties.
No details were given as to the exact nature of the surgical operation Minister Robinson-Regis underwent.