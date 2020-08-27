The former sports Minister is back. Today, Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar advised the President of the following Senators.
- Mr Wade Mark
- Ms Jearlean John
- Ms Jayanti Lutchmedial
- Mr Damian Lyder
- Mr Anil Roberts
- Mr David Nakhid
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is now saying he will do all in his power to deal with the allegations levelled against ACP Irwin Hackshaw.
Persons testing positive for COVID-19, no longer have to be admitted to hospital and can now quarantine at home, except in particular cases.
All's not well at the Port of Spain City Council. At its monthly statutory meeting on Wednesday, the Administration was accused of hindering the work of the council due to poor management.
