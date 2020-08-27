Anil Roberts

The former sports Minister is back. Today, Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar advised the President of the following Senators.

  • Mr Wade Mark
  • Ms Jearlean John
  • Ms Jayanti Lutchmedial
  • Mr Damian Lyder
  • Mr Anil Roberts
  • Mr David Nakhid

