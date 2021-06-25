Workers at Caribbean Airlines say the decision to retrench them as a result of a steep drop in revenue was ill-advised.
The COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for that drop in revenue.
The workers met virtually with their recognised majority union -- the Aviation, Communication and Allied Workers Union.
The union says that's where the workers expressed this point of view
And, there was a general consensus that considering by 2023, CAL should return to pre-COVID level earnings -- from passenger and Cargo traffic, the 110 million-plus dollars planned for retrenchment payment would be wasteful spending.
Workers are calling on the airline to engage their Union in talks about using that money to explore options that would save the airline and their jobs.
Also, they believe before any retrenchment monies are paid, they should first get their salaries for the nine months they have been laid off.
CAL workers also say any retrenchment package needs to include a proposal for serviced residential housing lots.
And agricultural lots as those given to retrenched of Petrotrin and Caroni Limited workers.
Joining us to discuss these and other recommendations was Peter Farmer, President of the ACAWU.