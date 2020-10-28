Southern Division Police are tonight investigating the murder of a Princes Town businessman whose burnt body was discovered this morning.
The victim, identified as 44 year old Christopher Hosein, of St James Street Princes Town, was discovered along a gravel road, off the M1 Tasker road.
His body was discovered partially on fire while his Kia Sorento was completely burnt next to him.
According to police reports, Hosein's mouth and eyes were covered with duct tape, there was a rope around his neck and his hands were bound.
Hosein was the founder of Experts Fire and Safety Limited, an occupational health and safety training and consultancy organization based in Princes Town, next to his home.
He was the father of two daughters.
Investigators are yet to ascertain a motive for his killing.