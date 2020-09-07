Staying with news of the Budget we were joined by Dr. Marlene Attzs, a Development Economist who spends a great deal of time at the University of the West Indies - sometimes at the office of the Principal where she serves as advisor and sometimes at the Department of Economics where she would likely come across our second guest, Senior Lecturer in Economics Dr Roger Hosein.

