NB: THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY. PLEASE RETURN FOR MORE UPDATES.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to change cause of death from shooting to stabbing.
Local actor/director/producer Raymond Choo Kong was found dead in Arima.
Police say Choo Kong was murdered at his home and business, a bar, at Green Street, Arima, which is near the Arima Police Station.
He was found with multiple stab wounds around 1pm.
Arima Mayor Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian and Deputy Mayor Cagney Casimire spoke to reporters on the scene. Mayor Julian expressed shock at the brazenness of the attack, in the heart of Arima.
"I can count on my hand how many residents still live in the heart of Arima. It is difficult to wrap my mind around the fact that it's right behind the police station. Because you'd think that one of the safest places to be is right by the police station," Mayor Julian said. "This will have a tremendous impact. Raymond Choo Kong was a tremendous celebrity. He was an artist, writer, director and entrepreneur. It is a blow."
Raymond Choo Kong has been in the performing arts for over30 years.
He started his own company Raymond Choo Kong Productions, which has produced countless plays throughout the years.
He put on his first play in Arima in 1989.
According to the Ministry of culture Choo Kong is the winner of the most Cacique Awards, 18.
He was 69