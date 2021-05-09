The local body building fraternity has lost an icon.

The Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilding Federation confirmed today that T&T Bodybuilder Lawrence "The Beast" Marshall has died.

He passed away late yesterday after having health complications in addition to Covid19 at the age of 57.

Marshall, was a former national, Caribbean & Central American (CAC) champion, and a Pro card athlete as well. Many regard his top achievement to date to be a 17th placing at the Arnold Classic.

Even after retiring from the sport he remained active by nurturing the next generation of athletes in the sport. He was also known as a relatable individual despite his code name The Beast.

Responses To Marshall Passing

Marshall's death has sent the fraternity into mourning. Owner of D'Dial Fitness Gym Mikey John who was a close friend of Marshall said he was deeply saddened by his passing.

