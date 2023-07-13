BODY PARTS ON THE ROAD

Body parts have been found on Mausica Road South, just off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of Arawak Chicken Plant. Police are on the scene. Details in the TV6 News @ 7.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BODY PARTS ON THE ROAD

BODY PARTS ON THE ROAD

Body parts have been found on Mausica Road South, just off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway i…