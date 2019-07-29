Body of fifth fisherman found

The body of a fifth fishermen has been found.
Police confirmed that a body was sighted floating off the south western peninsula on Monday morning.
But T&T Coast Guard officials were unable to retrieve the body, relatives claimed.
There are unconfirmed reports that the remains of 19-year-old Justin Kissoon were recovered.
Nixon Kissoon, father of Brandon Kissoon, said he was disgusted by the T&T Coast Guard.
Brandon Kissoon was cremated following an emotional funeral service on Monday.
Speaking to the Express following his son’s funeral, Kissoon said he was informed that the body of his nephew was found near Erin.
“I heard the body was found since 9am but the coast guard was unable to bring in the body. I cannot understand why,” he said.
Kissoon, a boat captain, said he deployed his fishing vessel at 3pm to assist in the recovery.
“So after my son’s funeral I came here to deploy a boat to assist the coast guard in bring the body. I have the equipment. I cannot understand how there was no stretcher, body bag or even a piece of tarpaulin to bring the body,” he said.
Justin Kissoon was among three fishermen were remained missing following the pirate attack last week Monday. The search continues for Alex Sooknanan, 18, and Jason Baptiste, 30.
The men were among 10 fishermen thrown overboard. Three swam to shore.
Four bodies were recovered last week.