The bodies of three missing fishermen have washed ashore at beaches along the South Western peninsula.
The battered and decomposing bodies of Brandon Kissoon, 19, and Shiva Ramdeo, 27, were recovered near Clifton Hill, Point Fortin, at daybreak on Thursday.
The remains of Leslie Dubulay was found late Wednesday night on a beach in Point Fortin, relatives confirmed.
Fishermen and relatives have been searching the waters of the Gulf of Paria for the seven men who were badly beaten and thrown overboard in an attack out at sea on Monday night.
The bloodied body of 39-year-old Anand Rampersad was found floating two miles off the Orange Valley Fish Landing Site Bay on Wednesday morning.
The search continues for three other men.
Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudy Indarsingh however called for proper communication by the authorities with family members.