No data plan needed. Some TSTT workers are connecting with people, by sharing some Christmas cheer.
They're answering the call to help out those in need, by holding a Christmas Charity Food Drive.
According to a release from B-Mobile, the workers distributed relief hampers, focusing particularly on those affected by the economic fall-out of COVID-19.
Workers from both Trinidad and Tobago, reportedly put together over 70 hampers for distribution.
Officials say it's the second major food drive workers.
Earlier in the year, they also organised one to help those who lost their jobs, as a result of the pandemic.