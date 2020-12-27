The father of soca artiste Rodney "Benjai" Le Blanc has died after falling off a ladder last week.
In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, Benjai spoke of the tragedy.
Benjai explained- quote: "On my mother's birthday my father fell off a ladder and died! It's so crazy how life is but you have to accept the things you can't change ! We never really got along because you weren't there but the respectful thing to do is acknowledgment! Thanks for everything you did and safe journey" end quote.
Le Blanc's father, Robert Le Blanc, 70, lived at Darwill Gardens, off Olton Road, Arima.
Le Blanc fell some 50 feet off a ladder which was placed on a scaffolding a around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, at Tessa Drive, Arima.