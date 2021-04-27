Two proactive and patriotic citizens have stepped up and answered the nation's call for public transportation to be made safer for members of the travelling public. Joel Holder and Keron Gopaul have developed an app that will log and track users' rides while in transit, in response to the recent kidnapping and murders of two young women in this country. Rynessa Cutting has the details.
BE TT Wesafe On Your Taxi Ride!
Rynessa Cutting
