The Barkeepers and Operators Association has replaced their interim president and apologised to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for statements made on their behalf on Saturday.

The former interim president Teron Mohan is quoted in a Sunday paper as saying that the ten million dollars financial help for bar and restaurant workers announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday was "a slap in the face".

Mohan has been immediately replaced by the vice-president Satash Moonesar.

Today the Association issued a formal apology to the Prime Minister and the country for Mohan's comments describing them as unprofessional and not reflective of the views of its members.

The apology went on to state, "It is much needed support for the industry especially during this Yuletide season. The Association welcomes future support and co-operation if the restrictions continue".

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Past 7 Days On 6: 22nd November, 2020

Past 7 Days On 6: 22nd November, 2020

The Opposition with-held its support for the Anti-Gang Act extension No plans to move East Port of Spain residents in revitalisation projection - so said the government FIFA lifted the ban against T&T and 12 COVID-19 positive prisoners captured on film, in one cell.

UNC Demands Procurement Legislation

UNC Demands Procurement Legislation

The UNC says they could not support the extension of the Anti-Gang Legislation because it infringes on the rights of citizens in Trinidad and Tobago. They are adamant that procurement legislation is a must in fighting crime.