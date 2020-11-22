The Barkeepers and Operators Association has replaced their interim president and apologised to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for statements made on their behalf on Saturday.
The former interim president Teron Mohan is quoted in a Sunday paper as saying that the ten million dollars financial help for bar and restaurant workers announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday was "a slap in the face".
Mohan has been immediately replaced by the vice-president Satash Moonesar.
Today the Association issued a formal apology to the Prime Minister and the country for Mohan's comments describing them as unprofessional and not reflective of the views of its members.
The apology went on to state, "It is much needed support for the industry especially during this Yuletide season. The Association welcomes future support and co-operation if the restrictions continue".