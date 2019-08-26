A MARKET vendor was shot dead during a home invasion early Monday.
Hemraj Sinanan, 50, of Boodoo Branch Trace, Debe, was shot in the head on the floor of his bedroom.
His wife was tied up and held at gunpoint in another room when she heard the shot that killed her husband.
Police said three men with firearms stormed the couple’s home shortly before 2 a.m.
Two of the armed men held Sinanan at siege in one bedroom, and wrapped a tie strap around his neck to force him to tell them where the cash and valuables were in the house.
After they grabbed $8,000 , $15,000 jewellery, two phones, and a laptop, they shot Sinanan in the head, and he died on the floor next to his bed.
The wife was awakened by noises and saw a man with a firearm standing over her.
The armed man bound her hands and feet with duct tape and tie straps.
She heard noises in another room, then an explosion.
The armed man left her, and she crawled into the other room where she found her husband dead.
She raised an alarm and neighbours assisted her and contacted authorities.
Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed, ASP Ali Mohammed, Insp Corrie and Ramesar responded.
Police said that Sinanan and his wife lived alone and sold vegetables in the market.