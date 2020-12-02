A bandit was shot and killed by a businessman when he attempted to rob a bar in Princes Town last night.
Police confirmed the bandit's identity as 22 year old Kerdial Cooper of Indian Walk, who had a previous conviction for narcotics.
According to reports, two men wearing face masks and caps walked into Rosette Tara's Bar along Contention Road, Indian Walk around 9pm.
Eyewitnesses told TV6 news, the men grabbed two patrons, a man and woman and using them as human shields approached the bar owner.
After relieving the patrons from their grip, the men, one armed with a firearm announced a hold-up.
However, the proprietor and another patron in the bar both had licensed firearms which they used to shoot at the bandits who ran out of the bar while returning fire.
One of the bandits was hit and ran a short distance away before collapsing. His accomplice escaped in a waiting vehicle.
Relatives of the bar owner say the businessman credits prayer and spirituality for his safety.
At the time of the robbery they say the Hanuman Chalisa, which is a devotional Hindu Hymn was being played in the bar, and back in 2013, during a previous attempted robbery, the religious song was also being played at the time.