An alleged bandit has been killed during a break in at a home at Calcutta Settlement #2, Freeport.
Reports say the incident occurred at 12:55am this morning, when the owner of the home was alerted to noises coming from outside his bedroom.
According to reports, as he exited his bedroom, he saw a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hoodie and mask.
The home owner said as he attempted to run back into the room, the intruder gave chase .
However the man told police he managed to slam the door on the intruder's hand, and a firearm fell on the ground.
The man said he grabbed the firearm and discharged several shots at the intruder.
As the assailant collapsed, the home owner ran to his neighbour's house and contacted police.