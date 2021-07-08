The Energy Minister says a deal signed by the National Gas Company close to the 2015 General Election during the People's Partnership administration is to blame for the State-owned mid-stream energy company's $2.1 billion loss last year.
The Energy Minister spoke on the matter during today's post-Cabinet news conference, as he said red flag were raised by public officials about the deal at the time,.
The Energy Minister then spoke of a trip he led to Japan after the present administration led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was elected into office in 2015.