One decade ago, Assistant Professor at Thomas Jefferson University College of Population Health, Dr Drew Harris, used this graphic as a pandemic preparedness trainer. He visited hospitals, talked to health care workers about the worst case scenario. That worst case scenario is now – The COVID-19 pandemic which will be recorded as a defining moment of world history.
The image has gone viral along with his message of “flattening the curve” by social distancing, reverse quarantine and proper & frequent hand washing. He spoke with Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine via Skype today.
Reflecting on the pathogen’s virulence, T&T’s four cases, he says measures taken now will lessen the effect of an outbreak and not necessarily prevent an outbreak. You can follow him on twitter @drewaharris.