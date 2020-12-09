It's been five days since the badly battered body of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley was discovered, in Santa Cruz.
And, we now know how she died.
Today, an autopsy was performed on her body at the Forensic Science Centre.
Family members provided TV6 with the report from the autopsy, which said Ashanti died from: "sharp force injuries to her right chest and lower abdomen. And, blunt force trauma to the back of her her left chest."
Those findings can be broken down to Ashanti was beaten and stabbed to death.
On November 29th, Ashanti left her San Juan home to go visit her grandmother.
She was last seen alive, getting into a PH taxi.
Police and family members mounted a desperate search for the Aranguez North Secondary, form five student.
Last Friday morning, her body was found in a shallow water course off La Canoa Road.
So far, at least two people have been held by police, in connection with the killing.