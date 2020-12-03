The search continues for 18 year old Ashanti Riley who went missing on Sunday.
Police are presently questioning the driver of a blue Nissan Almera attached to the licence plate PBS 2238 on the whereabout of the missing form 5 student.
Ashansti was said to be wearing a denim skirt and an olive green top with a pattern on the front when she disappeared.
If you have any information that may be useful in locating Ashanti Riley, call her relatives at 314-9157, 297-2715 or 385-6424.
Also, contact the police at 999, 555, 800-TIPS, text 824-GARY or send a message to the TTPS mobile app.