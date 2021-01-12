The president of the Artists' Coalition of Trinidad & Tobago is suggesting having a symbolic physical Carnival display in Port of Spain.
The Coalition says it agrees with the president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, that T&T is abdicating its Carnival throne meekly.
This comes, as government has said Carnival 2021 is not happening, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement today, Artists Coalition President, Rubadiri Victor, also called for a strong Virtual Carnival programme.
And, for the capital city to be "dressed up" and jewelled to help T&T retain its Carnival throne.