7 arrested in plot to steal murdered couple's life savings

There is a breakthrough in the double murder of John Mills and his wife Evlyn John.

Mills' death certificate was used at a financial institution in Trinidad, in an attempt to withdraw his savings.

The couple was found bound and gagged at their Cocrico Avenue, Buccoo New Road, home, on May 2. Autopsy results revealed both had been strangled, but Mills was also stabbed about the body.

The two were close friends of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Mills & Rowley

Over the last two weeks, the Tobago Homicide , Fraud Squad backed up by other units within the TTPS were involved in an operation both in Trinidad and Tobago .

Seven people were arrested and charged by Fraud Squad officers for trying to defraud the Unit Trust Corporation.

Two of those arrested are former Unit Trust employees. They were held in Crown Point heading to the ANR Robinson International Airport. They had tickets to Amsterdam.

Two have appeared in court in Trinidad charged with  conspiracy to defraud.

The five others, including a neighbour of Mills will appear before a Scarborough Magistrate Court, charged with conspiracy to defraud as well.

No one has been charged with the murder of the couple.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Regional Youth Parliamentary Debate

Regional Youth Parliamentary Debate

Securing the borders to mitigate the effects of crime while striving to meet humanitarian obligations; this was point of debate during Wednesday's 15th Youth Regional Parliament.

Petrotrin Pensioners Being Neglected

Petrotrin Pensioners Being Neglected

Petrotrin Pensioners have finally broken the silence since the shutdown of the Petrotrin Refinery in November of last year, claiming they have not been given money owed as negotiated. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.