Police arrest and charge nine people, who allegedly gathered to play cards, for public gathering of more than five people.
Nine persons were arrested and jointly charged for the offence of the gathering of more than five persons in a public space during an anti-crime exercise conducted in Sangre Grande yesterday, Friday 4th September, 2020.
The nine persons; AKIM BISSOON, TRISTON ESTRADA, NATHAN JONES, ANDREW WILLIAMS, JUNIOR CHARLES, DAVID DEVIGNES, KEVIN BERNARD, DANIEL BAPTISTE and ISIAH SMITH, all of North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, were reportedly gathered playing cards on Sycamore Street, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande, when they were caught by police and detained.
The nine suspects were all granted station bail in the amount of $500 and are due to appear at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2nd October 2020.
The exercise was supervised by Sgt Sankar, Sgt Ramkissoon and Sgt Garcia.