Even as the PDP named its twelve candidates this morning for the upcoming THA Elections.
Posters calling for PNM prospective candidate Marslyn Melville-Jack to go, were observed in Darrell Spring, Calder Hall and Mason Hall.
Some PNM party groups have expressed displeasure in Mrs. Marslyn Melville-Jack, being chosen as the party's candidate for Scarborough /Calder Hall.
Three of the party groups did not choose Melville-Jack to represent the area.
However, Mrs. Melville-Jack is not daunted.
As she has hit the ground running, and was observed during walkabouts in her electoral district.
She along with her team have been meeting members of the public , calling for them to vote for the pnm.
Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus who was turned down to represent the Scarborough/Calder Hall district, has declined comment on the matter.