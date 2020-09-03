(VIDEO: Satellite shows showers and thunderstorms moving from the southern end of the island toward the northern region across Trinidad)
Quite a typical feature of the Trinbago Wet Season is the presence of rainfall and flooding. As the rains continue on this 3rd day of September, the islands will see reported incidents of flooding this afternoon as low-level convergence produces showers over the area. Low-level convergence produces lift and moisture, which are the two critical ingredients for producing precipitation (i.e. rain and showers)
Several small rivers and waterways across the island over spilled its banks with some of the worst of the flooding reported by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service in the Gasparillo area, near Harmony Hall and Reform Village. Other areas with thunderstorm activity being reported include parts of Central and Northern Trinidad.
Conditions are expected to gradually improve as the day progresses into the early evening hours. Until then, expect moderate to heavy showers to persist with thunderstorms producing gusty winds and localized street/ flash flooding to occur in urban and low-lying areas. Farmers can encounter water ponding in agricultural areas due to these heavy downpours.