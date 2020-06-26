4-Angostura's Executives and Ministers.jpg

The Ministry of Education collected over 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for all Government and Government Assisted schools in Trinidad. The Tobago House of Assembly will also be collecting for schools in Tobago.

(L-R) Angostura’s Executive Manager-Corporate Services, Rahim Mohammed; Peter Sandstrom, CEO and (far right) Ian Forbes, Chief Operating Officer of Angostura with Dr. the Honourable Lovell Francis, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and the Honourable Anthony Garcia, Minister of Education at Angostura’s Laventille compound.

Port of Spain, Trinidad. June 26th, 2020: Schools have started to prepare to re-open their doors in the coming weeks, for students to write the CAPE, CSEC and SEA exams.

While the country returns to a level of normalcy, Angostura believes that it is essential to protect the students who are the future of our nation. In order to do so, the Company is providing twelve 375ml bottles of hand sanitizer to every Government and Government Assisted school in Trinidad and Tobago.

1-safety signs.jpg

Angostura LLB sponsored safety signs for all the primary and secondary schools in the fenceline communities of Morvant/Laventille.

Peter Sandström, CEO of Angostura says, “We want to ensure that our nation’s children are safe when they return to school so that when their parents go to work, they are comfortable knowing their children are protected.”

3-hand sanitizer for schools.jpg

Angostura’s Chief Operating Officer, Ian Forbes says, “Angostura is proud to once again do its part to assist the country in the fight against the coronavirus by donating hand sanitizer to the Ministry of Education and the THA.”

5-Secondary schools.jpg

All the secondary and primary schools in the fenceline communities of Morvant/Laventille have received additional support items as they prepare to re-open in the coming weeks. The secondary schools collected their items on Thursday at Angostura’s compound. The items included hand washing sinks, soap dispensers, liquid soap, thermal temperature scanners, hand towels and safety signs.

(L-R) Principal of the Russell Latapy Secondary School, Alicia Lucien-Baptiste with Angostura’s Public Relations Officer, Ronda Betancourt; Principal of the Malick Secondary School, Harry Jaikaran; Principal of the Morvant Laventille Secondary School, Emelene Hassanally and (Ag.) Vice-Principal of the Success Laventille Secondary School, Nicole Auguste.

Angostura would like to wish all the students the very best in their exams. We know this is a crucial time in their lives; those who are preparing for the SEA exam to go into secondary schools and those who are writing CSEC and CAPE exams and moving on to tertiary education.

Minister of Education, the Honourable Anthony Garcia says, “The donation of these hand sanitizers to our schools is a step in the right direction. It is something that we will ever be grateful to Angostura.”

In addition to hand sanitizer being given to all schools in the country, Angostura is providing additional support to those in our fenceline communities of Morvant/Laventille.

Mr. Forbes says, “We have purchased hand washing sinks, thermal temperature scanners, soap dispensers, liquid soap, paper towels, health and safety signs, cleaning detergents and water tanks for these schools.”

As a corporate citizen of T&T, we are aware that we have a responsibility to assist the country during this pandemic period.

2-additonal items.jpg

Additional items were provided to all four secondary schools of Morvant/Laventille including the Success Laventille Secondary school. The schools received hand washing sinks, thermal temperature scanners, liquid soap, soap dispensers, paper towel, safety signs and cleaning detergents. All primary schools in the area will also receive the same items.

This initiative is just the latest in our donation drive. Angostura has produced 70,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that were distributed to first responders, frontline workers and to our fenceline communities of Morvant/Laventille. Also, employees donated $1Million from their paid vacation entitlements to assist families affected by the pandemic by purchasing and distributing food hampers across T&T.

