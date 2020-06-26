Port of Spain, Trinidad. June 26th, 2020: Schools have started to prepare to re-open their doors in the coming weeks, for students to write the CAPE, CSEC and SEA exams.
While the country returns to a level of normalcy, Angostura believes that it is essential to protect the students who are the future of our nation. In order to do so, the Company is providing twelve 375ml bottles of hand sanitizer to every Government and Government Assisted school in Trinidad and Tobago.
Over 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer were presented to the Ministry of Education for those schools in Trinidad and the Tobago House of Assembly will receive hand sanitizer for the schools in Tobago.
Peter Sandström, CEO of Angostura says, “We want to ensure that our nation’s children are safe when they return to school so that when their parents go to work, they are comfortable knowing their children are protected.”
Angostura’s Chief Operating Officer, Ian Forbes says, “Angostura is proud to once again do its part to assist the country in the fight against the coronavirus by donating hand sanitizer to the Ministry of Education and the THA.”
Angostura would like to wish all the students the very best in their exams. We know this is a crucial time in their lives; those who are preparing for the SEA exam to go into secondary schools and those who are writing CSEC and CAPE exams and moving on to tertiary education.
Minister of Education, the Honourable Anthony Garcia says, “The donation of these hand sanitizers to our schools is a step in the right direction. It is something that we will ever be grateful to Angostura.”
In addition to hand sanitizer being given to all schools in the country, Angostura is providing additional support to those in our fenceline communities of Morvant/Laventille.
Mr. Forbes says, “We have purchased hand washing sinks, thermal temperature scanners, soap dispensers, liquid soap, paper towels, health and safety signs, cleaning detergents and water tanks for these schools.”
As a corporate citizen of T&T, we are aware that we have a responsibility to assist the country during this pandemic period.
This initiative is just the latest in our donation drive. Angostura has produced 70,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that were distributed to first responders, frontline workers and to our fenceline communities of Morvant/Laventille. Also, employees donated $1Million from their paid vacation entitlements to assist families affected by the pandemic by purchasing and distributing food hampers across T&T.