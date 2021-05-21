Amalgamated Security Services Limited is expressing deep sorrow following the passing of Officer Bernell Lewis, who was posted at the Sangre Grande Hospital.
We brought you the story of Lewis' death, on Tuesday.
The company says it has "extensive measures" in place to mitigate risks linked to COVID spreading to employees and clients.
That includes sensitizing all employees about precautions against the virus.
Amalgamated says it shares detailed advice on proper mask wearing how to distance and how to sanitize on its website, via emails and infographics.
The company also says failure to observe and adhere to protocols can result in immediate corrective action, including removal from a work site.
Amalgamated says there 's an employee hotline and it regularly distributes PPE and sanitizer.