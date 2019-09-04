The Ramnarine family, of Dil E Nadan fame has issued a public appeal for help in saving the life of their family member Rennie Ramnarine.
In a statement last Tuesday, the family wrote: “We would like to share some important news relating to the health of Rennie Ramnarine. Rennie was diagnosed with Renal Failure and as a result, he is currently undergoing dialysis at the Acropolis Medical Centre in San Fernando.
Patients with end-stage renal failure need some form of dialysis therapy as a bridge while they wait for a kidney transplant.
A Kidney Transplant is one of the most common organ transplant surgeries performed today. In this surgery, kidneys that aren’t working well are replaced by a kidney from a donor. This surgery is a lifesaving choice for thousands of patients with end-stage kidney disease (kidney renal failure).
Rennie is in urgent need of a Kidney Transplant within the next 6 months to give him a second chance in life.
We will continue to update everyone on his progress as he remains positive that he will be blessed with a donor.”
Anyone willing to help can send a WhatsApp message to 1868 798 1576 or 1868 485 9300.
Rennie Ramnarine was recently married and is expecting a child.
He is a vocalist/guitarist with the band, founded by his father Ramnarine Tole Moonilal.