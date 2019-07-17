Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is telling Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar not to call victory just yet.
He called a press conference on Wednesday to read from the letter from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. It's the same letter and findings the Commissioner of Police used to essentially call the case closed.
"What is being said in the public domain is far from what is contained in the advice of the director of public prosecutions."
In the letter's conclusion it says, "the authenticity of the thirty-one subject emails can neither be confirmed nor denied. However, evidence gathered supported the fact that several of the events gathered supported the fact that several of the events referred to in those emails can be confirmed as having actually occurred in the way and at the time referred to in the emails."
In other words, the emails could not be proven to be true, but the contents of the emails could be seen to be true.
The letter says the warrant to search the servers would not have been granted if the applicants "had not shown probable cause" of a belief a crime had been committed.
The Attorney General lamented the slow start to the investigation could be the reason for the lack of definitive proof.
The investigation began nine months after September 2012.
"Number one they were asked only to look at the month of September 2012. What happened if the content of the email was really August or April of the same year or November of the same year. They were asked only to look at September. Number two what the report demonstrates was that there was a real likelihood that the users themselves could have deleted," Al-Rawi said.
He went on to clarify he cast no aspersion one way or the other, noting he was only reading from the DPP's report.
When asked if the government was planning any civil action against the then government, the AG deferred to the Prime Minister.
"It would be inappropriate of me to volunteer a position one way or the other lest, as Attorney General I'm seen to be partisan," he said.
Al Rawi was then Opposition Leader Keith Rowley's lawyer when Emailgate was raised in 2013.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith was a national security adviser, then Minister of National Security in the former administration.
Al-Rawi said he had no issue with Griffith commenting on the investigation now as Commissioner of Police.
" Commissioner Griffith did not speak to the particulars of the matters," Al-Rawi said. "We have only read from the independent hand of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Neither of us participated in the authorship of this document. Neither of us participated in what the wording actually says."
You can read the full report below.