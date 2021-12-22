The PSA is to have a new president in office on New Year's Day and it's outgoing president Watson Duke, the new Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi are set to have matter concerning Mr Duke's appointment as the THA Deputy Chief Secretary heard before a judge in January.
The AG wrote two letters to the THA Chief Secretary Augustine stating that Mr Duke's position of holding two positions was untenable.
The AG also said Mr Duke's legal team is being led by Senior Counsel and former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan.
In making the observation, the AG recalled Chief Secretary Augustine has said that the Tobago House of Assembly is a semi-autonomous body and definitely does not answer to the Attorney General.