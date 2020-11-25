The Prisons Officers Association has said it's confused about claims by the attorney general, that hundreds of prisoners have been released, in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, behind prison walls.
On the TV6's Morning Edition today, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said he plans to reach out to the Association's President Ceron Richards, to explain what has been done so far.
The AG admits these releases are not happening as quickly as they should given the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He explained what's contributing to the delay.