Earlier on Morning Edition, Former President of the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry Afra Raymond said that the proposed Amendments to the legislation was a complete mockery. He added that the gateway designed by a series of exemptions in the amendments was unsatisfactory and made no sense.

Mr. Raymond claimed that politics was involved and the country deserved greater accountability.

T&T MIS-C Cases Highest In The Caribbean

Your children are not safe when it comes to COVID-19. That's a message from medical experts who say, this country's cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children are the highest in the Caribbean.

Starting Over 3

"Train a child in a way he should grow and when he is old he will not depart from it". Well the scripture rings true in football as well.

Keegan Alves Looks Ahead Part 1

We check up on Trinidad and Tobago top freestyler Keegan Alves, who talks about how the coronavirus affected his progress in the year 2020, and what's he been doing lately.

ERHA GP Clinics Facing Shutdown

GP clinics in the Eastern Regional Health Authority are facing shutdown, as medical staff have not been paid for several months. So says one medical worker, who notes that while the clinic provides a key service to the public...