As we continue our coverage on the High Court ruling which stated that the deportation of an 11-year old Venezuelan migrant who along with 26 others breached T&T's borders twice, is lawful we spoke with local Venezuelan activist Yesina Gonzales who tells us, following the judgment, migrants are now living in fear
She tells us the mother of the 11 year old girl suffered a stroke yesterday and is yet to be informed criminal charges will be explored against her.
The matter has gathered much international attention, Ms Gonzales has been contacted by many